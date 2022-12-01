Positively Georgia
INTERVIEW: Children’s patient Mary Webb talks the Holly Jolly Celebration

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Holly Jolly Celebration benefits Children’s Healthcare Of Atlanta each year. We met some very special families, who say the hospital helped them through some very difficult times. Gurvir Dhindsa sat down with Mary Webb who told her story.

The Holly Jolly Celebration is happening Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to noon at Colony Square. You can come out and join us on the square or you can watch it live on Peachtree TV or the Atlanta News First streaming app.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

