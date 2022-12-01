Positively Georgia
Man convicted of aggravated sodomy in Cobb County

(WNEM TV5)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of aggravated sodomy.

Travis Leonard Hudson had a woman visit his apartment the night of Mar. 12, 2021. She later woke up to Hudson sexually assaulting her. The Cobb County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit investigated the incident after she reported the assault to law enforcement. Hudson was arrested on June 9, 2021.

Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr. said, “This defendant committed a heinous act for which he deservedly is being held accountable. This sentence ensures he will no longer be a threat to Cobb County.”

