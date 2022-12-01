More complaints about cash assistance cards not working

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A statewide cash assistance program to help those in need may be more trouble than it’s worth. Many Georgians are telling Atlanta News First the $350 cards they got still don’t work.

It has been a rough road for David Snyder ever since he received two cash assistance cards from the Georgia Department of Human Services.

“If you’re saying you’re going to help don’t put so many road bumps and speed bumps and that are going to make it really difficult,” Snyder said.

After receiving two cards, he said he was not able to locate the client ID on the paperwork in order to access the $700 funds he was promised.

“I got so frustrated. I just threw the cards in a drawer and said forget about it. I didn’t have it before. I guess I’m not going to have it now,” Snyder said.

There have been numerous glitches in the program since it launched in September. As a result, more $300 million has not yet been claimed according to data on the DHS website.

“I tried the phone call. That’s another quagmire. You turn around and you can’t even find any human being to answer a telephone,” Snyder said.

DHS told Atlanta News First that they are experiencing a high call volume and they are working as quickly as possible to resolve client ID and other card-specific issues.

“It’s really a shame that what starts out as doing something good turns out to be such a minefield that you can’t possibly find an answer and there’s no human being who you can talk to,” Snyder said.

A DHS spokesperson said they are working as quickly as possible to assist everyone. They even called Snyder after we got involved and activated his cards.

The Department of Human Services released the following statement.

“Customers that are experiencing Gateway or client ID issues related to their cash assistance payments should contact DHS at 1-877-423-4746. We are experiencing high call volume and appreciate your patience. Please know we are working as quickly as possible to assist you. For customers experiencing card-specific issues, please contact our card vendor for assistance at 1-833-907-0683.”

