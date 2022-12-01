Mother of teen killed on 17th Street bridge vows action to prevent gun violence

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The mother of a teenager who died following a shooting near Atlantic Station is vowing to take action to prevent youth gun violence.

Tiffany Smith said never in a million years would she have thought she would be burying her son, 15-year-old Cameron Jackson. The teen was one of six young people shot Saturday night on the 17th Street bridge.

“In my situation, we had all the resources. But the one thing we were unable to deal with was the community, the environment, the city,” Smith said on Thursday during a press conference on the steps of the Atlanta City Hall.

According to investigators, Cameron and two of his friends were riding scooters toward Atlanta Station when individuals, part of a group that was kicked off the property for violating its curfew, started shooting at the teen. Cameron died on Tuesday night. 12-year-old Zyion Charles died at the scene.

On Wednesday, police released images and video of the group and at least two people believed to be the shooters. Police did not release a motive but are investigating if the shooting was gang-related.

“This is not just about Cameron, “Smith said. “We’re losing our future and anyone of you could have been walking with your husbands, and wives, at Atlanta Station and could’ve caught a bullet.

Zahir Raheem was Cameron’s boxing coach. The pair trained together 5-6 days a week.

“It’s like they took my dream,” Raheem said. “He was very disciplined. He had a very hard drive, very gentle.”

Raheem, a professional boxer and a 1996 U.S. Olympic athlete, said Cameron, who had been boxing since he was 9, had dreams of going to the Olympics himself. Raheem never doubted him.

“He reminded me of me when I was younger, and I saw a lot of me in him when fighting,” Raheem said.

As Cameron’s family starts to finalize his funeral arrangements, his mother says committed to stopping the killings and ensuring her youngest son’s death was not in vain.

“I have a plan and I hate that my child had to be the one to have me, I just hate that my child had to be the one,” she said.

Smith did not share the details of her plan on Thursday. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

