Murray County Schools administrator arrested for child molestation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Murray County Schools administrator has been arrested for having a sexual relationship with a student.

43-year-old Dr. Rachelle Louise Terry was arrested and charged with child molestation and statutory rape. The charges come after a separate investigation; she was charged with 10 counts of furnishing alcohol to minors after a Halloween party earlier this year. After those charges were filed, further investigation by the Murray County District Attorney’s Office investigation revealed the sexual relationship. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation began investigating Nov. 23.

Anyone with information should contact the GBI Calhoun Field Office at 706-624-1424 or 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.