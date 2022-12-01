No answers, arrests 1 month after Metro Atlanta man shot, killed on I-285

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Tuesdays are hard for Britney Hite. That’s the day of the week her little brother was murdered.

“Tuesdays are horrible for me. I’ve noticed that I look at the clock starting at like 12:50pm knowing that he passed away at 1:38pm,” Hite said. “Those times are hard.”

Last month someone shot Hite’s brother, 40-year-old Daniel Booth, on interstate 285. It happened near Moreland Avenue while Booth was driving to work on October 11th.

“It’s made me almost scared to drive sometimes, because I worry if I have a reaction that someone doesn’t like, what could happen to me,” Hite questioned.

DeKalb Police haven’t released many details, but they did share a of a car that’s wanted for questioning in connection to the fatal shooting. It’s a silver Nissan sedan with a teal-colored monogram sticker on the back windshield.

“You rolled your window down and you shot him, and then kept going as his vehicle hits a wall and goes airborne. And I just don’t understand that,” Hite said.

Hite says it’s difficult knowing her brother’s killer hasn’t been captured, and with the holiday season around the corner it feels even lonelier without him. She hopes her brother’s death is weighing heavy on whoever pulled the trigger, and that they decide to come forward.

“How would you feel if it was your brother? Your dad? Your son,” Hit said. “How do you think your family would feel if it was you?”

DeKalb Police say they are still looking for that silver Nissan. If you see it, or know who it belongs to, call DeKalb Police at 678-404-7929.

