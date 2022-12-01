Restaurant Report Card: 7 Tequilas fails with 43; Cherokee Chophouse scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Holly Springs Parkway in Woodstock, a popular Mexican restaurant isn’t exactly in good standing with the health department.

7 Tequilas failed with 43 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says spinach was sitting out at room temperature. Plus, there was substantial mold on the interior of the ice machine and there was an abundance of live roaches seen in the ice machine, near the steam table and on the floor.

“Unfortunately, we did have some roaches when they showed up. We took action. Arrow came and bombed the place,” Manager Luis Ortiz said.

Moments later, Ortiz took us into the kitchen and showed us how he’d eliminated the roach problem.

“Live roaches were not here inside the ice machine. They were crawling on the back of the machine,” Ortiz said.

Ortiz told us they’ve been in business for 20-years and never received a score this low. He also said they corrected all the violations. Atlanta News First noticed they did not post their failing inspection in the restaurant for the public to see.

“We don’t have it posted. I apologize for that,” Ortiz said. “A 43 is not something my customers or people from Holly Springs want to see. We do feel that we let them down.”

There are several other good scores around metro Atlanta. In DeKalb County, Sweet Potato Café on Manor Drive in Stone Mountain picked up 93 points. In Fulton County, J. Christopher’s on Windward Plaza in Alpharetta scored a 97. And in Cobb County, Macland Wings & More on Marietta Street in Powder Springs corrected all violations on a prior failing inspection earning 100 points.

And at the Cherokee Chophouse, formerly Cherokee Cattle Company, on Canton Road in Marietta, they received a 100 on their last health inspection. Congratulations they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. They rebranded and are open for dinner at 4 o’clock. In the kitchen, they are preparing delicious meals over a wood-burning grill. They will even bring out a bone-in ribeye sizzling at your table and slice it right before you. Other items on the menu include the wedge salad with bleu cheese crumbles, crab cakes, potato soup, French onion soup, lamb chops, luau steak, salmon, and porkchop over mashed potatoes. Boy, that’s good!

