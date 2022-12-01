Positively Georgia
Sen. Jon Ossoff announces major broadband expansion initiative

Sen. Jon Ossoff speaks on Nov. 15, 2022, about his 18-month bipartisan investigation into...
Sen. Jon Ossoff speaks on Nov. 15, 2022, about his 18-month bipartisan investigation into medical mistreatment of women in U.S. detention.(Contributed)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Internet access is something a lot of us take for granted, but there are counties in Georgia still struggling to get online. Senator Jon Ossoff announced major strides to expand service today.

He just secured $250,000,000 to help give more Georgians high-speed internet.

34 Georgia counties will be eligible to apply for broadband grants.

The money was made possible through the American Rescue Plan which Congress passed last year.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

