Sen. Jon Ossoff announces major broadband expansion initiative

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Internet access is something a lot of us take for granted, but there are counties in Georgia still struggling to get online. Senator Jon Ossoff announced major strides to expand service today.

He just secured $250,000,000 to help give more Georgians high-speed internet.

34 Georgia counties will be eligible to apply for broadband grants.

The money was made possible through the American Rescue Plan which Congress passed last year.

