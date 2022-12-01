Two indicted in DeKalb County for allegedly trafficking teenager

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two men have been indicted in DeKalb County in a human trafficking case involving a teenage victim.

Courdale Thayer and Jahaundria Seabron were indicted on several charges related to the sexual exploitation of a 16-year-old in 2021. They have both been charged with trafficking persons for sexual servitude.

Thayer and Seabron are facing separate charges in Fulton County. The pair had trafficked another teenager in the College Park area who had gone missing. The teen was missing for seven weeks before she was found. Thayer and Seabron have been charged with trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and cruelty to children in the first degree in that case. They are still awaiting trial in Fulton County.

No further information on the DeKalb County indictment is known.

