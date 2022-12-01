Woodstock man sentenced to 30 years for domestic violence, drugs, and other charges, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Woodstock man Justin Cameron Finnegan, 22, has been sentenced to 30 years, with the first 20 years to serve in federal prison for multiple crimes. According to a release, a jury found Finnegan guilty of eight charges including kidnapping, possession of controlled substances, violating a Family Violence Order, family violence aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges.

Deputies say that Finnegan detained his girlfriend against her will and assaulted her multiple times.

“He put me against a wall and put his hand around my neck and I could not breathe,” the victim said during the trial. “It hurt, my head started to feel dizzy, and my biggest concern was I don’t know if he’s going to stop, I don’t know if he has enough self-control to make himself stop.”

Finnegan’s sentence is followed by 10 years on probation with special conditions imposed. These conditions include no contact with the victim or witnesses in the case, mental health and substance abuse assessments, completion of a family violence intervention program, no alcohol and drug use, and no firearms.

If you or someone you know is impacted by domestic violence, please contact the Cherokee Family Violence Center, CFVC.org, 770-479-1703 (24/7 crisis hotline). In case of an emergency, call 911.

