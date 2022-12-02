1 person rushed to the hospital with severe burns in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighters rushed to a home in DeKalb County early Friday morning where a person was severely burned.

Fire crews and EMS were spotted outside a home in the 2500 block of South Hairston Road, near Wesley Chapel Road, in Decatur.

No flames or damage can be seen on the outside of the home.

Atlanta News First is working to find out exactly how this person was burned. We’ll update this story with any new developments.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.