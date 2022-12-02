Positively Georgia
4 injured, several displaced after fire rips through Marietta apartment complex

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Four people were injured and several people were impacted after a fire heavily damaged an apartment complex in Marietta on Thursday evening.

According to Marietta officials, crews responded to an apartment complex at 2029 Powers Ferry Rd. around 6 p.m. after reports of a fire.

Marietta fire officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that 20 apartments were impacted and 10 of them suffered from damages.

Four people including a firefighter were injured in the fire, according to officials. Three civilians were rushed to area hospitals with “smoke” related injuries. One firefighter suffered an arm injury, according to officials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

