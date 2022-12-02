Bye-bye, Iowa? Biden wants Georgia as one of nation’s first presidential primaries

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A seismic shakeup of the nation’s list of presidential primary states could be coming in 2024, if President Joe Biden seemingly has his way.

According to multiple media outlets, including The Washington Post and Politico, Biden is asking his party to make South Carolina its first primary state on Feb. 6, 2024, followed by New Hampshire and Nevada on Feb. 13, and Georgia on Feb. 20. Michigan would be held on Feb. 27.

The proposal was reportedly unveiled Thursday night during a private dinner to members of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), according to the co-chairs of the DNC’s rules and bylaws committee.

Iowa, which has historically been the first Democratic caucus held during the Democrats’ presidential primary season, would be squeezed out and have no early role in Biden’s plan.

On Dec. 1, Biden penned a letter to the DNC’s rules and bylaws committee, in which he wrote, “We must ensure that voters of color have a voice in choosing our nominee much earlier in the process and throughout the entire early window. As I said in February 2020, you cannot be the Democratic nominee and win a general election unless you have overwhelming support from voters of color — and that includes Black, Brown and Asian American & Pacific Islander voters.”

DNC Letter by Lindsey Basye on Scribd

The plan must be ratified by the rules and bylaws committee as well as the full DNC next year.

South Carolina was crucial to Biden’s election as president in 2020, with Biden friend and longtime Congressman Jim Clyburn helping ensure a Biden victory. Biden then went on to sweep Super Tuesday and created an unstoppable path to his party’s presidential nomination.

Biden also became the first Democrat to carry Georgia in a presidential election since Bill Clinton in 1992.

In late July, Atlanta submitted a bid to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.