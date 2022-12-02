Cobb County to extend the deadline for some absentee voters following lawsuit

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As we inch closer to Election Day Some Voters in Cobb County are still waiting to get their absentee ballot.

The ACLU of Georgia filed a lawsuit alleging Cobb County failed to send out absentee ballots in a timely manner.

The county said they’ve been hampered by a shortened deadline to print, process, and mail them out due to the state’s new voting law.

Both sides appeared in Cobb County Superior Court Friday.

December’s lawsuit alleges thousands of Cobb County voters are on the brink of being disenfranchised due to the failure of the county to timely issue absentee ballots ahead of the runoff election.

Attorneys for the county said they did not violate state law.

On Friday Cobb County acknowledged there were delays but said they were up against a tight timeline thanks to the state’s new voting law and mail delays over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Both Cobb County and the ACLU of Georgia came to an agreement Friday to allow voters, whose absentee ballot applications were received by November 26th, to now have until December 9th to get those ballots to the county.

Those absentee ballots still need to be post-marked by Election Day.

November 26th is when Cobb County started its early voting period.

As part of the agreement, Cobb County also has to make a public announcement to notify that class of absentee voters about their extended deadline.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.