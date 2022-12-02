Cobb County plagued by tight election timeline, absentee voters waiting on ballots

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – On Thursday, many absentee voters in Cobb County are reporting they still have not received their ballot for the Senate run-off.

“I may lose my vote for the first time since 1976,” said Angela Gittings, who lives in Powder Springs.

Gittings, who has Lupus, said she cannot physically stand for long periods of time, and thus, waiting in voting lines is not an option.

She requested her absentee ballot on Nov. 13, and as of Thursday, still had not received it.

“Something should have been done way before now,” said Gittings, in an interview with Atlanta News First. “I’ve written them [Cobb County Elections] again, then I’ve written the Secretary of State email, and I’ve not gotten anything back from anybody,” said Gittings.

County elections officials confirmed they’ve struggled to get absentee ballots mailed out due to a condensed timeline from the general election to the run-off.

“It’s just not a good system for trying to get people to vote, which we all want to do, so we would like the legislature to do some more work on that,” said Janine Eveler, Director of Elections for Cobb County.

Eveler said more than 23,000 people request absentee ballots for the Senate run-off election.

She said all ballots had been mailed as of Tuesday of this week.

“The counties are doing the best they can do get the ballots out,” said Eveler, in an interview with Atlanta News First on Thursday.

We took this woman's story to the Cobb County Elections Director - who blamed the tight timeline established in SB202. Her message to lawmakers - "do some more work on that." pic.twitter.com/PCc9ta1prV — Patrick Quinn (@PatrickQuinnTV) December 1, 2022

Eveler said due to a condensed timeline, established in recently-passed SB202, between the general election and run-off election, there is limited time to get absentee ballots printed, processed, and sent out.

She hopes lawmakers will consider increasing the amount of time between elections in the upcoming legislative session.

“At least expand to five weeks between the general election and the general runoff,” said Eveler.

She also supported a “ranked-vote” model that would eliminate ballots to be cast in a run-off.

“That would help us a great deal because we wouldn’t be under pressure to get that second round of ballots out,” said Eveler.

Eveler suggested absentee voters out-of-state should mail their ballots overnight as soon as they receive them. If you’re local, Eveler suggested dropping off your absentee ballot at a polling place.

Cobb County extending hours of receiving absentee ballots on Saturday and Monday.

Absentee ballots must be received by 7 o’clock Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.