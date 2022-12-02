Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Cobb County Sheriff’s Deputy sentenced for child pornography distribution

(Source: WAFB)
(Source: WAFB)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A former Cobb County Sheriff’s Deputy has been sentenced to prison after being convicted of distributing child porn.

Peter Bilardello uploaded and shared approximately 12 images to the social media site MeWe in August 2021. The social media company alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), who then told Cobb County police. Investigators also recovered more than 300 images and videos from his cell phone, as well as multiple online messages about his “pedophilic desire for young children.”

He was sentenced to five years, 10 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Bilardello was a 17-year veteran of the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office and worked in the agency’s Sex Offender Unit. His duties included maintaining, verifying, and updating the list of registered sex offenders in Cobb County.

“Every time pornographic images are distributed online, that child is continuously re-victimized,” said Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “The FBI will not tolerate predators who prey on our children, especially ones like Bilardello, who were sworn law enforcement officers that took an oath to protect the citizens of our community.”

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lee County Sheriff’s Office searching for murder suspect
Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Sen. Raphael Warnock arrives to speak during a news...
Suspect arrested in shooting of Raphael Warnock campaign volunteer
Grady Hospital Public Safety Officer arrested in I-20 ‘road rage’ incident
Narcan Nasal Spray
FDA paving the way for over-the-counter versions of naloxone