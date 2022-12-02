Cobb County Sheriff’s Deputy sentenced for child pornography distribution

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A former Cobb County Sheriff’s Deputy has been sentenced to prison after being convicted of distributing child porn.

Peter Bilardello uploaded and shared approximately 12 images to the social media site MeWe in August 2021. The social media company alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), who then told Cobb County police. Investigators also recovered more than 300 images and videos from his cell phone, as well as multiple online messages about his “pedophilic desire for young children.”

He was sentenced to five years, 10 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Bilardello was a 17-year veteran of the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office and worked in the agency’s Sex Offender Unit. His duties included maintaining, verifying, and updating the list of registered sex offenders in Cobb County.

“Every time pornographic images are distributed online, that child is continuously re-victimized,” said Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “The FBI will not tolerate predators who prey on our children, especially ones like Bilardello, who were sworn law enforcement officers that took an oath to protect the citizens of our community.”

