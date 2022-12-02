DeKalb police looking to identify remains found in Stone Mountain

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb police are seeking the public’s help in identifying bodily remains found in Stone Mountain.

The remains were found Nov. 28. Police believe the remains are of a black man between 18 and 30 and that he has been dead for at least six months. He would have been six feet to 6-feet-5-inches tall.

Anyone with information should contact the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office at 404-508-3500.

