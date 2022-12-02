Positively Georgia
Fatal shooting investigation underway in southwest Atlanta

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are investigating a fatal shooting in the Greenbriar section of Atlanta on Friday afternoon.

According to Atlanta police officials, officers responded to 3032 Stone Hogan Connector SW around 2:45 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

There is no additional information. This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they become available.

This shooting follows a recent uptick in gun violence in the Atlanta metro area in recent weeks.

Two lanes of I-20 East reopened at Salem Road in Conyers following a shooting investigation on Thursday afternoon.

Police found 22-year-old Alinton Joel Riveria-Zuniga with a gunshot wound to the head on Nov. 27 in Norcross. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

On Nov. 25, police detectives confirmed to Atlanta News First a triple shooting left three people injured in the Gresham Park neighborhood of Atlanta.

According to officials, Morrow police officials say a man was recently arrested and charged after he made threats to “shoot the place up” at Southlake Mall.

On Thanksgiving, a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed outside a DeKalb County gas station. Another person was shot and killed in a Thanksgiving shooting in Fulton County.

On Nov. 26, a woman “in her 30s” was found shot dead inside her car in DeKalb County, according to police officials. Also on Nov. 26, a 12-year-old boy was shot and killed and five others were injured in a shooting near Atlantic Station.

On Nov. 27, 44-year-old Desiree Ann Jean Marin was shot and killed and her husband, 44-year-old Michael Jason Marin was injured in a shooting after what police called a “domestic disturbance.”

