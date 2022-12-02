FDA paving the way for over-the-counter versions of naloxone

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - When it comes to preventing opioid overdose deaths, every second counts.

The life-saving medicine naloxone could be available on pharmacy shelves in the near future.

The FDA issued a notice that aims to change some naloxone drug products to nonprescription status.

“My life has completely changed today, I love life, I love recovery,” said Ashely Black.

Black is the executive director of Rise Up, an addiction recovery support center in central Georgia.

She said making naloxone available on pharmacy shelves would be a game changer.

“I think having it over the counter would mean saving more lives,” said Black.

In Georgia, you can buy it from your pharmacist without a prescription from your doctor.

Black says removing the hurdle of going through a pharmacist would help remove the stigma surrounding drug addiction.

“You could discretely go and pick it up because with that shame and that stigma that follows addiction around, that’s what we’re trying to break is that stigma.”

Deadly drug overdoses have increased both nationally and in Georgia in recent years.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, from 2019 to 2021, fentanyl-involved overdose deaths increased by 230 percent.

While many community-based programs and recovery centers like Rise up offer life-saving medication, Black says there’s no harm in having it on pharmacy shelves.

“You can’t overdose from it, you can’t get high from it, and there are no risks even if you do give it to somebody and they’re not in an opioid overdose.”

The FDA’s notice does not mandate that naloxone products immediately be made available for over-the-counter purchase.

The final decision will be made by the FDA based on additional data and submitted applications.

