FIRST ALERT: Showers Saturday morning through early afternoon
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect mostly cloudy skies in metro Atlanta today with showers on Saturday morning.
Friday’s summary
High - 58°
Normal high - 59°
Chance of rain - 0%
What you need to know
You’ll notice more clouds in metro Atlanta today with afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s. It’ll stay dry today, but showers will return Saturday from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m, which is a First Alert.
After 3 p.m. Saturday, a stray shower or two will be possible, but it’ll be mostly dry, so your Saturday evening plans should be fine.
Sunday will be mostly dry with only a 20% chance of rain, but showers will increase again starting Monday through much of next week.
