FIRST ALERT: Showers Saturday morning through early afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect mostly cloudy skies in metro Atlanta today with showers on Saturday morning.

Friday’s summary

High - 58°

Normal high - 59°

Chance of rain - 0%

What you need to know

You’ll notice more clouds in metro Atlanta today with afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s. It’ll stay dry today, but showers will return Saturday from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m, which is a First Alert.

Forecast map for noon Saturday (Atlanta News First)

After 3 p.m. Saturday, a stray shower or two will be possible, but it’ll be mostly dry, so your Saturday evening plans should be fine.

Sunday will be mostly dry with only a 20% chance of rain, but showers will increase again starting Monday through much of next week.

