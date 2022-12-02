GDOT to close a one-lane section on GA 400 Northbound

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Department of Transportation will close one northbound lane on GA-400 from the Glenridge Connector to Hammond Drive beginning this Saturday so crews can begin reconstructing pavement on the highway.

“For someone who’s sitting in traffic on 400 going Northbound, it’s sizeable to them. Plan ahead and adjust when you need to go through that corridor,” GDOT Spokesperson Natalie Dale said.

Atlanta News First drove the one-mile route on Friday to give you a firsthand look at the lane that will be closed. Naturally, most drivers are not thrilled about it.

“It was just backed up for the last five miles. We’ve been on it for like 30 minutes just trying to get off here,” A driver said.

“I think it’s going to make it hard. One lane north,” Another driver said.

“GDOT has got to do what it has to do. I mean no one is going to be happy about it,” driver Glenn Bachman said.

The closure will reduce GA 400 northbound in the area from three lanes to two lanes for at least three to four months. It’s the latest long-term lane closure at the interchange.

“This is not a 285-lane reduction type of delay. We’re talking 10-15 minutes in a bad case scenario and that depends on if the person next to you is paying attention and they let you merge in,” Dale said.

In October GDOT closed one lane in each direction on I-285 near the interchange to allow the agency to replace several bridges. Those closures are expected to last at least eight months. Most agree it will get worse before it gets better.

“It’s a headache under normal conditions,” Bachman said.

