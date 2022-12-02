Positively Georgia
Grady Hospital Public Safety Officer arrested in I-20 ‘road rage’ incident

(Source: CNN/file)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Douglas County police arrested a Grady Hospital Public Safety Officer after he fired at another driver on I-20.

Alfred Watkins shot at another driver while they were both traveling west on I-20 between Fairburn Road and Chapel Hill Road. Both drivers pulled over and cooperated in the investigation. Watkins was in his Grady Hospital Public Safety uniform when he shot at the other driver.

Watkins was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm from or on a roadway and reckless conduct. No one was injured and no property was damaged.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

