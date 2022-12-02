Grady Hospital Public Safety Officer arrested in I-20 ‘road rage’ incident

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Douglas County police arrested a Grady Hospital Public Safety Officer after he fired at another driver on I-20.

Alfred Watkins shot at another driver while they were both traveling west on I-20 between Fairburn Road and Chapel Hill Road. Both drivers pulled over and cooperated in the investigation. Watkins was in his Grady Hospital Public Safety uniform when he shot at the other driver.

Watkins was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm from or on a roadway and reckless conduct. No one was injured and no property was damaged.

