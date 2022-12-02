Positively Georgia
Hawks forwards Collins, Hunter sidelined with injuries

Atlanta Hawks' John Collins shoots over Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis Jr. during the first half...
Atlanta Hawks' John Collins shoots over Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis Jr. during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)(Hakim Wright Sr. | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - The Atlanta Hawks will be without both of their starting forwards for at least the next three games.

John Collins will miss at least the next two weeks with a sprained left ankle and De’Andre Hunter will be sidelined for at least one week with a right hip flexor strain, the Hawks said Thursday.

Both departed with the injuries during Wednesday night’s win over Orlando. Hunter played only seven minutes and Collins was hurt after a dunk that didn’t count at the halftime buzzer.

Hunter is third on the Hawks in scoring at 14.9 points per game, and Collins is fourth at 12.3 points.

Hunter, a fourth-year player out of Virginia, has yet to play a full season because of various injuries.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

