ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fire destroyed a home in Cherokee County.

Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a structure fire on Friday afternoon on Ammons Drive near Waleska.

Several units responded to help put out the fire. Although the fire was extinguished, fire crews remained on the scene to perform salvage and overhaul work, officials said.

Heavy smoke was seen coming from the one-story home.

Heavy fire, smoke damages one-story home in Cherokee County (Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services)

There is no official word on if there were any injuries reported or if anyone was home at the time. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

