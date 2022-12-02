Positively Georgia
INTERVIEW: Holly Jolly Celebration is tomorrow at Colony Square

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Tomorrow is the annual Holly Jolly Celebration benefiting Children’s Healthcare Of Atlanta.

It’s a festive event for a very good cause.

Some of the families that are treated at Children’s face very challenging health issues. They say the care they receive is top notch.

Lana Harris sat down with one family to hear about their challenges.

The Holly Jolly Celebration is happening Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to noon at Colony Square. You can come out and join us on the square or you can watch it live on Peachtree TV or the Atlanta News First streaming app.

