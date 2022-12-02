Positively Georgia
INTERVIEW: Saxophonist Richard Shaw Jr. joins Atlanta News First

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Saxophonist Richard Shaw Jr. and IGNITE College Park Resource Center CEO Jamelle McKenzie joined Atlanta News First to discuss their Christmas Concert Gala. Shaw Jr. showed off his unique talent of playing multiple saxophones at once.

The Christmas Concert Gala will be Dec. 11. More information can be found here.

