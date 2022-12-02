Positively Georgia
Lee County Sheriff’s Office searching for murder suspect

Carlistra Dee Tennille
Carlistra Dee Tennille(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are looking for a murder suspect.

Carlistra Dee Tennille is accused of killing Mario McCray in Leesburg Nov. 23. Tennille is 5-feet-2-inches tall and 140 pounds. She was last seen near Albany, Georgia and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should contact the GBI Region 3 Americus Office at 229-931-2439 or the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 229-759-6012.

