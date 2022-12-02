Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

WATCH: Houston police to provide update on Takeoff shooting death investigation

Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22, 2019. Houston police say one person was fatally shot and two others injured early Tuesday at a private party attended by members of the rap group Migos. Police responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston. Once there, officers found one man dead. Police would not identify the person killed.(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Houston are expected to hold a press conference regarding an ongoing investigation into the death of Migos rapper Takeoff.

On Wednesday, authorities announced a man was charged in connection with the case. According to CBS news, prosecutors named the suspect in the investigation as 22-year-old Cameron Joshua.

Houston police have not confirmed the identity of the man arrested in the investigation.

Atlanta News First will stream full remarks from the Houston Police Department at 3 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

DeKalb police looking to identify remains found in Stone Mountain
Voters arrived early on the last day of early voting ahead of Tuesday’s U.S. Senate runoff...
Friday is the last day for early voting in Georgia’s Senate runoff
UGA game against Tennessee
What to know before heading to the SEC Championship
Massive tree falls on home in northeast Atlanta.
Massive tree falls on home in northeast Atlanta