WATCH: Houston police to provide update on Takeoff shooting death investigation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Houston are expected to hold a press conference regarding an ongoing investigation into the death of Migos rapper Takeoff.

On Wednesday, authorities announced a man was charged in connection with the case. According to CBS news, prosecutors named the suspect in the investigation as 22-year-old Cameron Joshua.

Houston police have not confirmed the identity of the man arrested in the investigation.

Atlanta News First will stream full remarks from the Houston Police Department at 3 p.m. EST.

