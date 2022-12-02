WATCH: Houston police to provide update on Takeoff shooting death investigation
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Houston are expected to hold a press conference regarding an ongoing investigation into the death of Migos rapper Takeoff.
On Wednesday, authorities announced a man was charged in connection with the case. According to CBS news, prosecutors named the suspect in the investigation as 22-year-old Cameron Joshua.
Houston police have not confirmed the identity of the man arrested in the investigation.
Atlanta News First will stream full remarks from the Houston Police Department at 3 p.m. EST.
