Man arrested for incident at Union City BMW dealership, Quik Trip

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly attempting to steal from a Quik Trip gas station. He was also identified as the man responsible for shooting eight rounds in the air in the parking lot, according to authorities.

Union City police responded to a Quick Trip gas station located on Jonesboro Rd. in Union City after reports of a man attempting to steal from behind the register. Upon arrival, employees were able to remove the man from the store.

Police officials say officers rushed to the BMW dealership in Union City after receiving reports of an active shooter at the location. Officials say employees at the dealership were engaged in restraining the man once the police arrived.

The man, who has not been identified by police, faces multiple charges, including armed robbery, aggravated assault, theft, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

No injuries were reported at either location, police say.

The man is now in custody at this time.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.