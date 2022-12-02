Positively Georgia
Man dies after being shot in southwest Atlanta

(Source: Raycom Media)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 33-year-old man is dead after being shot on Stone Hogan Connector in southwest Atlanta.

Police responded to 3032 Stone Hogan Conn. SW at 2:50 p.m. They found a man with multiple gunshot wounds and took him to the hospital. He later died of his injuries.

Preliminary investigation indicates he was sitting inside a vehicle when his killer began shooting at him. The circumstances behind the shooting are still unknown.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

