Man dies after being shot in southwest Atlanta
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 33-year-old man is dead after being shot on Stone Hogan Connector in southwest Atlanta.
Police responded to 3032 Stone Hogan Conn. SW at 2:50 p.m. They found a man with multiple gunshot wounds and took him to the hospital. He later died of his injuries.
Preliminary investigation indicates he was sitting inside a vehicle when his killer began shooting at him. The circumstances behind the shooting are still unknown.
This is a developing story.
