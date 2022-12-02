Man sentenced to 20 years for assaulting women he met online

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison without the possibility of parole after he pled guilty in three felony cases.

Qvondre Lawaun McClain assaulted two women he met online in Carroll County, then assaulted a fellow inmate after he was arrested.

McClain met a woman online in March 2021 and drove with her to get food. The pair got into an argument and McClain pulled out a gun, telling the woman “I will kill you.” He also smashed her phone when she tried to call for help. A struggle led to the car crashing into a ditch. McClain tried to flee before calling the victim and telling her to not talk to the police. He also said would pay for the damage to the vehicle with his tax refund.

He met another woman at his house four months later and assaulted her after she demanded to use protection during sex. She fled, leaving her belongings at his house. When she returned to pick them up, he grabbed her by the hair, dragged her into his basement, hit her, put a gun to her head, and made her perform oral sex. The gun McClain matched a gun that had been stolen from a home in Douglas County.

In total, McClain was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, one count of criminal trespass, two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated sodomy, two counts of theft by receiving stolen property and one count of kidnapping. In exchange for his agreement to serve the sentence, the State dismissed the counts of aggravated sodomy, theft by receiving, and possession of a firearm in the assault of the inmate.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.