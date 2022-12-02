Man suffers blunt force trauma during dispute, dies at the hospital, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is dead after a dispute with someone he knew.

The Atlanta Police Department says around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of an unresponsive male in the 1000 block of Ira Street SW. Upon arrival, officers located a 61-year-old male who had an injury consistent with blunt force trauma.

The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition and later died from his injury.

Investigators say it appears the incident resulted from a dispute between known acquaintances.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.