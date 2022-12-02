Massive tree falls on home in northeast Atlanta
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A massive tree came crashing down directly on top of a home in northeast Atlanta Friday morning.
It happened on Mentelle Drive. At this time, no injuries have been reported.
The Atlanta News First Chopper flew over the scene to get an aerial view of just how large the tree is and the damage it caused.
We are working to learn more about how the tree fell, the extent of damage it caused to the home, and if anyone was injured. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they become available.
