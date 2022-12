ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The nephew of Riverdale Mayor Evelyn Wynn-Dixon was shot and killed today in Jonesboro.

Police responded to the 8000 block of Pointe South Parkway around 2:40 p.m. and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

This is a developing story.

