Out And About In The ATL | Dec. 2-4, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The weather may be a little chilly, which means its the perfect weekend to kick off the holidays with a variety of festivities in metro Atlanta. Here’s our list of things to do in metro Atlanta for this weekend.

FRIDAY

Roswell’s Clay Collective is hosting its annual Winter Works in Clay show beginning this weekend at Art Center West. The hand-made artwork show and sale features more than 40 local artists.

The Girl Gang Members Mart at Buckhead Village is a pop-up market that spotlights female-owned, local businesses offering one-of-a-kind jewelry, art, clothing, candles, home decor and other holiday-inspired gifts. Happening this weekend and next.

The City of Alpharetta is kicking off the Season of Celebration with snow, a holiday food drive, hot cocoa, sing-alongs with Santa, holiday music and more on the Town Green. The tree lighting is happening at 6:30 p.m.

Powder Springs will ring in the holidays with a parade at 6:30 p.m. on Marietta Street. There will also be a tree lighting ceremony, free Santa photos, cookies and cocoa, and holiday performances by local groups.

Exhumed, Vitriol, Escuela Grind, and Castrator are performing at Boggs Social & Supply on White Street. Records of Mass Destruction will be spinning tunes.

Jacob Waddy (aka WADDY) is performing in the Atlanta Room at Smith’s Olde Bar. He’s known for his “playa vibes” and is from the east side. He’ll be joined by B-Boy Fidget who has collaborated with 2 Chainz and Usher, and hip-hop producer and sort-of singer Slake Dransky.

R&B and soul singer Lyfe Jennings is performing 2 nights at City Winery Atlanta. Jennings developed his “honest sound” during his time in prison.

SATURDAY

Round Trip Brewing in Atlanta is hosting a winter market and food hall. Food vendors will include Baolicious, Barangay ATL, Manalo’s Bakery, Manny’s Juice Bar, Pizza Kusina, Secret Pint BBQ, and Tan Brown Coffee. Small business merchants from Chattahoochee Local Market to be announced.

It will be a night of electronic music at The Eastern with performances by Jade Cicada, Resonant Language, Duffrey, Alejo and Thought Process. All ages show.

The city of Fairburn is holding its annual Christmas tree lighting and fireworks show at Frankie Arnold Stage & Courtyard. There will be free hot chocolate, a visit by Santa and Mrs. Clause and multiple vendors at the event.

SUNDAY

The Sparkle Sandy Springs Parade returns to kick off the holidays at City Springs. There will also be a festive concert, a holiday gift market, food trucks and lighting of a traditional menorah and Christmas tree.

Georgia VegFest 2022 is happening at Gas South District at Duluth. There will be food samples, speakers, live music, a family fun zone, face painting, a magician and more than 75 exhibitors.

The Swedish melodic supergroup SEON, who is on their first North American tour to promote their new, live album “Atlantis,” is performing at Center Stage.

If you would like to submit an item for a future Out and About in the ATL list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@wanf.com.

