Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia hosts inaugural gala

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia will host its inaugural fundraising gala Dec. 3.

The gala will take place at the Renaissance Atlanta Airport Gateway Hotel. A reception will be held at 6 p.m. followed by dinner and a program at 7 p.m. The program will feature former The Voice contestant Jershika Maple, an award presentation, a dance floor and more.

The event is currently sold out, but more information can be found here.

