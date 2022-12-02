Positively Georgia
Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia hosts inaugural gala

Jershika Maple and John Legend
Jershika Maple and John Legend(Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia will host its inaugural fundraising gala Dec. 3.

The gala will take place at the Renaissance Atlanta Airport Gateway Hotel. A reception will be held at 6 p.m. followed by dinner and a program at 7 p.m. The program will feature former The Voice contestant Jershika Maple, an award presentation, a dance floor and more.

The event is currently sold out, but more information can be found here.

