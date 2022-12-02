Snellville woman turns 100 years old, reflects on her life of routine

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Elizabeth Myers Rutledge gets her hair done every Friday morning at 9:30am. Today she is in her sunroom looking through the crossword puzzles she plays several times a day. In a few hours, she will go to a lunch spot she frequents. She will drink a glass of milk. She will walk down her driveway to check the mailbox.

She has routines. Routines that don’t change, even if it is her 100th birthday.

”Just a few little things every day,” said Rutledge.

Rutledge was born on December 2, 1922. She grew up in a home right around the corner from where she lives now.

She has two children. seven grandchildren. 14 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

Her home is full of photos of her family and friends.

She was driving until she was 99 years old and grew up going to Lenora Baptist Church, which is where her 100th birthday party will be held.

“I was able to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to her, first thing this morning. Not everybody gets to do that,” said Sam Rutledge, Elizabeth’s son.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.