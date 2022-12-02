Positively Georgia
Suspect arrested in shooting of Raphael Warnock campaign volunteer

Police do not believe the shooting was politically motivated
By Tim Darnell
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Savannah have arrested a 42-year-man who allegedly shot a teen who was canvassing for U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock.

The shooting happened Thursday afternoon outside the suspect’s home on Hartridge Street.

According to Savannah police, the 15-year-old male was shot in the leg while campaigning door to door for Warnock, who is locked in a tight re-election battle with Republican Herschel Walker. Police said the suspect, identified as Jimmy Paiz of Savannah, fired a shot through his closed door.

The victim was taken to Memorial Medical Center for treatment of non-life threating injuries.

Paiz was booked into the Chatham County jail on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

“At this point, there is no indication the shooting was politically motivated,” police said.

