Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Teenager shot in Savannah while campaigning for Sen. Warnock

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A teenager was shot in Savannah while campaigning for Sen. Raphael Warnock.

According to the Savannah Police Department, the teen was campaigning for the senator’s runoff election on Thursday in Savannah. Around 5:35 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Hartridge Street for a shooting.

Officers found the 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to a Savannah hospital for treatment.

Police say the preliminary investigation discovered the suspect shot through a closed door, hitting the teen, while the teen was at the front door campaigning.

Jimmy Paiz
Jimmy Paiz(Chatham County Jail)

Officers identified and located the suspect, 42-year-old Jimmy Paiz, at the residence. Paiz was booked into the Chatham County jail on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

The case remains under investigation. At this point, police say there is no indication the shooting was politically motivated.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lee County Sheriff’s Office searching for murder suspect
Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Sen. Raphael Warnock arrives to speak during a news...
Suspect arrested in shooting of Raphael Warnock campaign volunteer
(Source: WAFB)
Cobb County Sheriff’s Deputy sentenced for child pornography distribution
Grady Hospital Public Safety Officer arrested in I-20 ‘road rage’ incident
Narcan Nasal Spray
FDA paving the way for over-the-counter versions of naloxone