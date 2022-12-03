Positively Georgia
FIRST ALERT: Rain moving out by 3 PM; Dry On Sunday

Cloudy skies, scattered showers early in the day. Temperatures will be in the low 60′s
FIRST ALERT: Early Rain, Dry Late; Dry On Sunday
By Alexandra Steele
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Cloudy skies and scattered showers during the first half of the day. Skies will be dry this evening. Sunday will be partly cloudy and dry. More rain is expected late Monday and into Tuesday. Highs this week on Wednesday and Thursday will get to 70 degrees.

