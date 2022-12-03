‘Holly Jolly’ celebration in Midtown Atlanta proves a success despite weather challenges
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The annual “Holly Jolly” celebration benefiting Children’s Healthcare Of Atlanta started off to a wet start Saturday afternoon.
The celebration featured performances by high school bands, dance groups, street activations, community performances, and roaming characters on Peachtree Street between 14th and 15th Streets.
