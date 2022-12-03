Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

‘Holly Jolly’ celebration in Midtown Atlanta proves a success despite weather challenges

Jonesboro High School
Jonesboro High School(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The annual “Holly Jolly” celebration benefiting Children’s Healthcare Of Atlanta started off to a wet start Saturday afternoon.

The celebration featured performances by high school bands, dance groups, street activations, community performances, and roaming characters on Peachtree Street between 14th and 15th Streets.

HOLLY JOLLY 2022 CELEBRATION
HOLLY JOLLY 2022 CELEBRATION
HOLLY JOLLY 2022 CELEBRATION
Caption
Holly Jolly
Holly Jolly(WANF)
Holly Jolly
Holly Jolly(WANF)
Holly Jolly
Holly Jolly(WANF)
Holly Jolly
Holly Jolly(WANF)
Holly Jolly
Holly Jolly(WANF)
Holly Jolly
Holly Jolly(WANF)

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

"Studio West" - West Forsyth High School
"Studio West" - West Forsyth High School
CK Danceworks
CK Danceworks
Jonesboro High School marching band
Jonesboro High School marching band
Perimeter Mall
Police investigate report of shots fired at Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody