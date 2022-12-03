Knife-wielding man shot, killed by Gwinnett County police, GBI says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A knife-wielding man was shot and killed by police after he threatened officers with the weapon, authorities said.

Officials tell Atlanta News First that at around 1 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, officers assigned to the West Precinct were called to a suspicious person call at 1250 Tech Drive in Norcross.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the call came from a security guard hired by the property.

The security guard told the 911 call-taker that a man approached her while she was in her security vehicle in front of the Food Depot. The man was holding a knife in his hand and asked her if she was armed, authorities said.

An officer with the Gwinnett County Police Department and his supervisor were the first to arrive on the scene. The GBI says they both spotted the man with a knife in his hand and proceeded to give verbal commands.

The GBI says the man refused demands to drop his knife and ran towards one of the officers.

Both officers reportedly discharged their firearms, hitting the man in the torso.

The man was transported to a hospital where he later died. His identity has not been released, and officials have not reported a motive.

The officers were not injured.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the case. That’s standard practice for deadly shootings by police in the state.

