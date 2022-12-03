Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Pastors pray for peace after 17th Street bridge double fatal shooting

By Chelsea Beimfohr
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Friday night the 17th street bridge became the backdrop of a prayer vigil.

Atlanta-area pastors planned the event following a shooting that killed 12-year-old Zyion Charles and 15-year-old Cameron Jackson last weekend near Atlantic Station.

Atlanta police released a new surveillance video showing the moments right after a group of teenagers were involved in the deadly shooting on the 17th Street bridge on Nov. 27.

“We weep with those who weep. We mourn with those who mourn,” one pastor said.

RELATED: Mothers Against Gang Violence offer solutions following 17th Street Bridge shooting

Pastors who took the podium prayed specifically for an end to gun violence and senseless shootings across the city.

“We are praying that every illegal gun, every illegal bullet, every ill-obtained weapon that is in this city be turned over. That they will fail to operate. That they are captured. They are retrieved. They are destroyed,” another pastor said.

RELATED: 1 dead, 5 people injured after ‘dispute’ escalates to shooting in Atlanta

They also encouraged people in the metro Atlanta area to get involved and become mentors for the youth.

The double homicide that happened on the 17th street bridge remains unsolved. If you know what happened, you’re asked to call Atlanta Police.

MORE FROM ATLANTA NEWS FIRST:

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Georgia Senate race at center of 2022 majority battle
Voter model shows Georgia Senate race could be within one percentage point
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Ahead of SEC Championship game, Atlanta police urging gun-owners to keep firearms at home
Pastors pray for peace after 17th Street bridge double fatal shooting
Pastors pray for peace after 17th Street bridge double fatal shooting
Ahead of SEC Championship game, Atlanta police urging gun-owners to keep firearms at home