Pastors pray for peace after 17th Street bridge double fatal shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Friday night the 17th street bridge became the backdrop of a prayer vigil.

Atlanta-area pastors planned the event following a shooting that killed 12-year-old Zyion Charles and 15-year-old Cameron Jackson last weekend near Atlantic Station.

Atlanta police released a new surveillance video showing the moments right after a group of teenagers were involved in the deadly shooting on the 17th Street bridge on Nov. 27.

“We weep with those who weep. We mourn with those who mourn,” one pastor said.

RELATED: Mothers Against Gang Violence offer solutions following 17th Street Bridge shooting

Pastors who took the podium prayed specifically for an end to gun violence and senseless shootings across the city.

“We are praying that every illegal gun, every illegal bullet, every ill-obtained weapon that is in this city be turned over. That they will fail to operate. That they are captured. They are retrieved. They are destroyed,” another pastor said.

RELATED: 1 dead, 5 people injured after ‘dispute’ escalates to shooting in Atlanta

They also encouraged people in the metro Atlanta area to get involved and become mentors for the youth.

The double homicide that happened on the 17th street bridge remains unsolved. If you know what happened, you’re asked to call Atlanta Police.

MORE FROM ATLANTA NEWS FIRST:

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.