Police investigate report of shots fired at Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dunwoody police are investigating a report of shots fired at Macy’s in Perimeter Mall.

A police spokesperson tells Atlanta News First that officers determined there is currently no danger or active threat to the public.

“We received a call of an armed person at Macy’s in Perimeter Mall. Several witnesses saw a male with a gun and called police. At this time no one is shot and it appears the male is no longer on scene,” a Dunwoody police spokesperson stated.

Police said the mall is open, and operations are continuing uninterrupted. It was not clear if the mall was ever placed on lockdown.

“Just prior to receiving this armed person call, officers were at the mall regarding a dispute in the parking lot. Two of the involved parties of the dispute were dropping off a male for work. The male who was dropped off was later seen on camera running through an ally way where cameras cannot cover. While he is running, an object falls out of his backpack that looks like a gun. Another unknown male is seen running behind him moments later. The second male picks up the object and runs away from the mall. The male who dropped the gun has been identified and officers will attempt to contact him,” police stated.

