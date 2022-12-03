Officials: ‘Two people found dead’ after fire at a northwest Atlanta home

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after fire officials say two people were found dead after a fire tore through a one-story Atlanta home on Saturday morning.

According to Atlanta officials, fire crews responded to the 900 block of Bolton Road NW around 8:38 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters made “an aggressive defensive fire attack to achieve full extinguishment.

“During a primary search of the home, firefighters found two deceased victims in a front room on the left side of the home. The first victim was discovered in a front room on the right side of the home and firefighters found the second victim in a front room on the left side of the home,” Atlanta fire officials confirmed to Atlanta News First.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“Atlanta Gas uncovered a gas leak” according to officials.

The identities of the two victims have not been released by officials at this time.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they become available.

