15-year-old shot and killed at party in Morrow late Saturday night

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police officials are investigating a shooting that left a 15-year-old dead late Saturday evening in Morrow.

According to officials, officers responded to 1078 Citizens Parkway Suite E after reports of a shooting around 11 p.m.

Investigators say a “party was held at the location where students from all metro Atlanta high schools were in attendance. An individual was removed from the party and returned with an accomplice and shot multiple rounds into the building killing a 15-year-old.”

Officials say hundreds of teens were “fleeing the scene” when police arrived.

The identity of the victim has not been released by officials at this time. This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they become available.

