Atlanta Police: Male shot and killed near Georgia State University campus

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after Atlanta police officials say a male was shot and killed near a busy intersection in the area of the Georgia State University campus on Sunday afternoon.

According to police officials, a male was shot near Piedmont Avenue and John Wesley Dobbs. The shooting victim was rushed to a hospital where officials confirmed he later died. The identity of the shooting victim has not been released by officials.

This shooting follows a disturbing uptick in gun violence in the metro Atlanta area in recent weeks.

Clayton County police officials are investigating a shooting that left a 15-year-old dead late Saturday evening in Morrow. On Saturday afternoon, a knife-wielding man was shot and killed by police after he threatened officers with the weapon, authorities said.

On Nov. 27, two teenagers were killed and three other teens were injured in a shooting near Atlantic Station.

According to officials, Morrow police officials say a man was arrested and charged after he made threats to “shoot the place up” at Southlake Mall on Nov. 25.

On Thanksgiving, a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed outside a DeKalb County gas station. Another person was shot and killed in a Thanksgiving shooting in Fulton County.

On Nov. 25, a father and his young daughter are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in Clayton County.

An investigation is underway after police say a woman was found shot dead in a car in DeKalb County on Saturday afternoon.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for more updates.

