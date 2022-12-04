Positively Georgia
Crews working to repair water main break in southeast Atlanta

water main break
water main break(MGN)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Water Shed confirmed an eight-inch water main break occurred in southeast Atlanta on Saturday afternoon.

Crews are investigating a water main break in southeast Atlanta on Saturday afternoon.

According to Atlanta city officials, crews are investigating the water main break at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue SE and Altaview Drive SE.

Officials say “utility companies are on scene and the break has been located. They have not cut off the water yet and cannot dig until utility companies finish their job. Residents will likely have low water pressure.” Officials added that it is “unclear at this time how many are impacted and it can take anywhere from 4-8 hours for repairs, but that is tentative.”

This is an active investigation.

Stay with Atlant News First for updates as they become available.

