Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Deion Sanders hired as the next head coach for University of Colorado football

In October, Colorado fired Karl Dorrell after an 0-5 start and an 8-15 overall record in three years as head coach.
Deion Sanders reporting for NFL Network.
Deion Sanders reporting for NFL Network.(AP Photo/Gail Burton)
By CNN and Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN) - Coach Prime is officially heading to Boulder, Colorado.

Football legend Deion Sanders has been named the new University of Colorado football head coach, the school announced Saturday.

Sanders will be leaving Jackson State University, where he coached the Tigers for the past three seasons, compiling a record of 26-5 -- including going undefeated this season. The Tigers won the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) championship earlier Saturday, defeating Southern University 43-24.

“There were a number of highly qualified and impressive candidates interested in becoming the next head football coach at Colorado, but none of them had the pedigree, the knowledge and the ability to connect with student-athletes like Deion Sanders,” Colorado athletic director Rick George said in a statement.

“Not only will Coach Prime energize our fanbase, I’m confident that he will lead our program back to national prominence while leading a team of high quality and high character.”

Sanders was drafted as a first-rounder in 1989 by the Atlanta Falcons out of Florida State and played in the league for 14 seasons with several franchises. He won two Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and College Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

Sanders also played for five different Major League Baseball teams in 11 years. He is the first athlete to have competed in a Super Bowl and a World Series.

In October, Colorado fired Karl Dorrell after an 0-5 start and an 8-15 overall record in three years as head coach. Interim head coach Mike Sanford went 1-6 as the Buffaloes finished the season with the worst record in the Pac-12 Conference.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) gets a lift from offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69)...
No. 1 Georgia to play against Ohio State in Peach Bowl game
Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks (24) reacts as Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith...
Bulldogs fans elated after dominating 50-30 SEC Championship win over LSU Tigers
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) points at a defender during the first half of an NCAA...
Georgia Bulldogs prepare for SEC Championship Game
UGA game against Tennessee
What to know before heading to the SEC Championship