FIRST ALERT: Increasing Clouds, Seasonable Temperatures; Rain Monday & Tuesday
Partly Sunny skies become mostly cloudy by the afternoon. Temperatures in the upper 50′s to low 60′s.
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A dry and cloudy Sunday. Rain moves in Monday morning and rain is in the forecast through Tuesday evening. Temperatures by Wednesday reach the 70′s and it stays mild through Friday.
